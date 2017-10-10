Stephen Paddock’s home searched again by FBI, Las Vegas shooter’s background emerges

Investigators returned Sunday to search the home of the crazed Las Vegas gunman, as new details emerged about Stephen Padock’s life before he opened fire on thousands of concertgoers last week.

The FBI-led search of Paddock’s three-bedroom house on a cul-de-sac in a retirement community in Mesquite, NV., was for “re-documenting and rechecking,” according to Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner, who accompanied agents as they served the search warrant.

“I don’t think they’re after anything specific,” Tanner told The Associated Press. “They’re going through everything and photographing everything again.”

The home was first searched last Monday by Las Vegas police officers, who said they found 19 guns and several pounds of potentially explosive materials at the house that Paddock bought in early 2015. That initial probe came only hours after Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 others when he rained down fire on a crowd at a country music festival. Paddock also killed himself as police closed in on his location. – READ MORE