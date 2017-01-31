Stephen Miller Defends Firing Of Acting AG: ‘She Betrayed Her Office’ (Video)

Stephen Miller defended the administration’s decision to fire the acting attorney general after she refused to defend President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Just minutes after the White House issued a statement that Sally Yates had been fired — and Dana Boente named as her replacement — the president’s senior adviser explained why she was let go on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Tonight we found out that an Obama appointee who was confirmed in 2015 was refusing to defend the president’s immigration order, and that’s refusing to defend the Constitution, and the country,” Miller said. “She’s being replaced by someone who will enforce the laws in the United States.”

Miller said Yates had “betrayed her office.”

WATCH:

Stephen Miller: “It was a betrayal of her office and [Sally Yates] is being replaced with somebody who will enforce the laws of the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/C1aNrfsLuV — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2017

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote in a letter to Justice Department lawyers this week

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.