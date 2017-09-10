Stephen Bannon calls himself a ‘street fighter’ still ready to support Trump

FOLLOW US!



Politics has as many dimensions as asymmetrical warfare these days. Consider that former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon has a wide ranging, somewhat combative interview with CBS host Charlie Rose, which airs Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

The network already has previewed choice moments of their encounter, which finds Mr. Rose asking his guest to describe himself. “The media image I think is pretty accurate. I’m a street fighter,” Mr. Bannon replied.

In the past, Vice described him as a “right wing Rottweiler,” Politico called him a “rogue and provocateur” and Time magazine labeled Mr. Bannon “the great manipulator.” Those were just a few examples of what’s out there. But Mr. Rose suggested his guest was not just a brawler.

READ MORE: