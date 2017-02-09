State Senator Combines Words ‘Loofa’ And ‘Fascist’ In Most Bizarre Trump Insult Yet

A Pennsylvania lawmaker called President Donald Trump a “fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon” on Twitter Tuesday because Trump reportedly joked he would “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator for introducing legislation on civil asset forfeiture.

Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon! — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) February 7, 2017

Daylin Leach, a state senator representing a large portion of the area right outside of Philadelphia, also wrote the same message on Facebook, while linking to a Politico piece about Trump’s meeting with several sheriffs in Texas.

After one of the law enforcement officials noted that a state Sen. was going to introduce legislation requiring a conviction before seizing people’s property, Trump asked to identify the lawmaker so he could “destroy his career.”

Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn't like Trump: "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career." pic.twitter.com/75y3t9zc54 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 7, 2017

The White House reportedly clarified that Trump was simply “joking” when he said that, perhaps substantiated by the laughter following the comments.

It is not quite clear what Leach meant by s**t-gibbon, but a gibbon is a member of the ape family, mainly found in south and southeast Asia.

“President Trump blithely talked about destroying the career of a man who disagreed with Trump on a policy issue. Then Trump laughed about it, which is just what you’d expect from someone who gets his kicks firing people on national television,” Leach’s spokesperson, Steve Hoenstine, said in a statement, according to PhillyVoice. “Senator Leach is mad as hell about it, as you can see from his tweet.”

Leach is a long time elected official in Pennsylvania, having served in some respect since 2003. He was one of the original sponsors of a criminal justice reform bill in Pennsylvania that was ultimately stripped of the stipulation that the law enforcement can only confiscate property with a conviction.

“The bill is now much, much weaker,” said Leach, according to City & State. “The District Attorneys Association” of Pennsylvania “fought hard against the original bill for obvious reasons: They want the money.”

Civil asset forfeiture has become a hot button issue recently, as legislators from both sides of political spectrum are trying to coalesce in order to reform the criminal justice system.

(DAILY CALLER)

