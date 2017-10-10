State Department: Turkey may be trying to ‘disrupt’ relations with US

Turkish government officials may be trying to “disrupt” relations with the United States, a senior State Department official said Monday after a local employee of the department was arrested in Turkey.

That official has been accused of working to overthrow Turkey‘s government. But the State Department defended his work and criticized Turkish leaders for refusing to detail the allegations or evidence against the man.

“This arrest has raised questions about whether the goal of some officials is to disrupt the long-standing cooperation between Turkey and the United States,” U.S Ambassador to Turkey John Bass said in a video released by the State Department. – READ MORE