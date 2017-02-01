State Department: Russia trying to take another Ukrainian city

Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine have launched an offensive to recapture a city on the border of the territory currently controlled by separatist groups, according to a U.S. diplomat.

"Russia and the separatists initiated the violence in Avdiivka," Kate Marie Byrnes, the charge d'affaires of the U.S. mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said during an emergency meeting of the organization.