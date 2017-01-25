State Department Airhead Marie Harf Joins Fox News

No, this is not a headline from the Onion, but rather the stark reality of the parallel universe the once hard-edge and hard news Fox News has slowly descended into. Former State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf, who earned her 15 minutes of fame by publicly claiming the best way to defeat ISIS was not to bomb them but to hire them, has signed on to be a Fox News contributor.

We are not making this up. Fox News, presumably in the interests of being “fair and balanced,” has hired an Obama administration — which includes the State Department of Hillary Clinton — sock puppet who spread the false narrative that ISIS was not a virulent and existential threat, but rather just another community that needed organizing. – READ MORE