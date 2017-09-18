Stars Attack President Trump At Emmys: ‘Sexist, Egotistical, Lying, Hypocritical Bigot’ (VIDEO)

As Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were on stage at the Emmys Sunday to introduce an award, they blasted President Trump as a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Fonda opened, “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!”

Tomlin responded, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!” – READ MORE