Starbucks Tells U.S. Veterans Why Company Will Hire Refugees Instead
On the heels of a statement by coffee giant Starbucks that it intended to hire “10,000 refugees” instead of America’s out of work veterans, the company issued a second statement to explain to veterans that the company doesn’t actually hate them.
Starbucks made its pledge to hire 10,000 refugees as a politicized response to President Donald Trump’s temporary moratorium on travel from a small list of terror-torn nations. – READ MORE
