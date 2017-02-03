True Pundit

Starbucks Tells U.S. Veterans Why Company Will Hire Refugees Instead

On the heels of a statement by coffee giant Starbucks that it intended to hire “10,000 refugees” instead of America’s out of work veterans, the company issued a second statement to explain to veterans that the company doesn’t actually hate them.

Starbucks made its pledge to hire 10,000 refugees as a politicized response to President Donald Trump’s temporary moratorium on travel from a small list of terror-torn nations. – READ MORE

    Starbucks’s CEO is a lackwit. The US military is as diverse as it gets in that it consists of people from many nations who are proud to be American and to serve America.

    So far, “refugees” haven’t shown much interest in assimilating, going by what we have seen from the Somalis and other Islamic ingrates whom we have have brought in amongst us. The so-called “refugees” from Central America are here to live off of us and obtain services that their corruptocrats will not give them. They come with their whole families, fat and happy, demanding education, healthcare, welfare, housing, food stamps, and a host of social services that should be reserved for our veterans and elderly who are down and out.

    Just boycott Starbucks. If they can’t understand hire American, then we don’t have to buy from them who show themselves not concerned about Americans.