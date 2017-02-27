Starbucks’ Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurting Its Brand

When Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced the company’s plan to hire 10,000 refugees, I didn’t think he went far enough. There are 25,000 Starbucks stores — seriously, just do a 360 right now and you’ll see one — so the company should hire at least one refugee per store. That way, every Starbucks customer can run to his, her, or xer nearest store and protest Trump by buying some bad coffee from a grateful refugee. That’ll show those racists!

The Starbucks refugee plan is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough. Unfortunately, not everybody is as tolerant and forward-thinking as I am. Kate Taylor, Business Insider:

Starbucks’ brand has taken a beating since the company announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in the next five years in response to Donald Trump’s executive order intended to prevent refugees from entering the US.

The coffee giant’s consumer perception levels have fallen by two-thirds since late January, according to YouGov BrandIndex…

YouGov says that there’s reason to believe backlash will impact the chain’s bottom line.

For what it’s worth, the whole thing hasn’t affected my perception of the Starbucks brand at all. They took care of that long ago with their unpalatable, overpriced swill.

It’s weird how liberal boycotts of companies like Chick-fil-A and New Balance keep backfiring, while companies like Starbucks that push liberal agenda items keep taking a hit. Obviously, everybody is stupid but them!

