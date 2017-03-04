Entertainment Politics Security World
Star Wars Actor: Put Muslims on TV or They Will Join ISIS
Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed gave some advice on how to fight the terror group ISIS.
During a Thursday speech to Channel 4’s annual diversity lecture in Parliament, Ahmed urged television producers to embrace diversity and have more Muslim representation, or young people will feel alienated and will be more vulnerable to joining extremist groups.
“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” Ahmed said. – READ MORE
