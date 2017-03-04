True Pundit

Entertainment Politics Security World

Star Wars Actor: Put Muslims on TV or They Will Join ISIS

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed gave some advice on how to fight the terror group ISIS.

During a Thursday speech to Channel 4’s annual diversity lecture in Parliament, Ahmed urged television producers to embrace diversity and have more Muslim representation, or young people will feel alienated and will be more vulnerable to joining extremist groups.

“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” Ahmed said. – READ MORE

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • thinkwell

    Put moslems who adhere to islam out of our country.