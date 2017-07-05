Standing Up to Hollywood: Artist Joy Villa Releases New Single, ‘Make America Great Again’

FOLLOW US!



While most celebrities are bemoaning our current political climate, music artist Joy Villa is proactively working to heal divided America through music. And her new hit single, ‘Make America Great Again,’ is doing exactly that.

In spite of the song’s title – Donald Trump’s famous campaign trail slogan – Villa declares the song isn’t political. “What the art in hollywood is doing right now is making us more divisive. It’s making us confused. It’s making us so angry,” Villa told Zachary Leeman of PopZette July 4, 2017. Leeman noted Villa’s song was “a bold statement, especially within an artistic community that has become increasingly less friendly to Trump supporters and creative conservatives.”

READ MORE: