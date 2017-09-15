True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

Ramped-Up Police, National Guard Face Off With Growing Angry Street Mob in St. Louis (Video)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Civil unrest in St. Louis, MO is growing and so is the size of the street mob gathered in protest as  backlash from the verdict of former police officer Jason Stockley who was acquitted of shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase.

Stockley is white; Smith was black.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has activated the National Guard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has extended officer shifts to 12 hours until further notice.

1:45 AM– EST:

11:55 PM– EST:

11:30 PM– EST:

Close call for FOX 2’s Dan Gray …

11:15 PM– EST

9:05 PM– EST

8:45 PM– EST:

St. Louis and State Police Dispatch over a dozen units to try to prevent street mob from halting highway traffic.

8:30 PM– EST


8 PM– EST

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • yurlittledog2

    And here we go again with the Looting and Rioting because A Group Of People didnt get the Outcome they wanted Even though the Process of Law and Order. The Officer was brought before a Jury of his Peers and the Officer was cleared is NO reason to Burn and Destroy everybody Else’s Property..

  • LauraSOllis

    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last tuesday I got a great new range Land Rover Range Rover from bringing in $12073 this last five weeks . it’s certainly my favourite work I have ever done . I started this 7-months ago and straight away startad bringin in more than $75… per-hr . try this web-site
    !si293d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleGetJobsTouchFinanceJobs/easy/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sp123l..,…..