Spring Breakers In Cancun Reportedly Chant ‘Build That Wall!’

A group of Americans on spring break in Mexico reportedly chanted “build that wall!” while aboard a “Pirate Ship” cruise in Cancun.

Mexican newspaper, The Yucatan Times, wrote an editorial piece on Friday criticizing the behavior of the tourists, calling their chant an act of “xenophobia and discrimination against Mexicans within their own country.”

The newspaper referenced a social media post by Anaximandro Amable, a man from Peru, who claimed to be aboard the ship to watch the pirate-themed entertainment show and witnessed the chant.

“Today I was with Suly, my wife (who is a native of Mexico), watching an entertainment show off the coast of Cancun aboard a boat, and at the end of the show, a flock of Americans (maybe under the influence of alcohol, or maybe not), began to sing the infamous “Build that wall” chant louder and louder,” Amable claimed.

The Yucatan Times says this is not an isolated incident and complaints from those who work in the local tourism industry are becoming more common.

(DAILY CALLER)

