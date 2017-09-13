Sports Media Throws Cold Water on Indians’ Winning Streak Because of ‘Racist Logo’

The Cleveland Indians have been having quite a season. Yet, despite winning an amazing 19 games in a row, the sports media cannot help themselves, from ruining all the fun by bringing Chief Wahoo, the team’s 70-year-old “racist” logo.

However, even as the excitement builds to a fever pitch, leave it to the liberal sports media to find a way to throw cold water on the fun.

Ted Berg of USA Today felt compelled to jump to his keyboard to proclaim the Cleveland Indians’ winning streak essentially null and void because the team still has its cartoon Indian, Chief Wahoo, as a mascot. – READ MORE