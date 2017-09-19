Spicer Wears Disguise to Fly to Emmys For Surprise Appearance

FOLLOW US!



Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wore a disguise in transit to his surprise appearance at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Spicer, who resigned from the White House back in August, boarded a flight from Washington to Los Angeles on Saturday morning wearing a disguise to obscure his identity, the New York Times reported. A friend suggested that the disguise may have included fake facial hair.

Spicer also avoided being recognized while waiting to attend the event. He remained in his hotel room, save for a walk-through of the hall where the show was to take place. Spicer’s name was also not attached to his script; instead, simply a surname with the letter “S.” – READ MORE