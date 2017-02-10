Spicer Unloads: The Media Has A Double Standard For Trump, Obama (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer unloaded on the media at the press briefing Thursday because he believes reporters are holding President Trump to a different standard than Barack Obama.

The press secretary argued that there was no similar outrage over a president weighing in on judicial matters when Obama did it during his State of the Union in 2010. In that address, Obama criticized the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling on Citizens United.

Spicer: “Of course” Trump will continue to speak his mind https://t.co/Hh54qqiq7a — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 9, 2017

“The president is going to speak his mind,” Spicer said. “The idea of one branch talking about or commenting on another is as old as our Republic. I find it interesting that when Barack Obama criticized the Supreme Court for its ruling on Citizens United, there wasn’t all of this.”

“There is clearly a double standard,” he continued. “There was no outrage from this briefing room. He is free to speak his mind. Where has this outrage been for the last 10 years? The part of the reason he got elected is because he speaks his mind. He is not going to sit back when he feels very passionately about something, like this executive order. He’s concerned and he is doing what he can to keep this country safe, and there has been a lot of activity to stand in the way.”

WH press secretary Sean Spicer: “Part of the reason the President got elected is because he speaks his mind” https://t.co/gJkEsXHVz8 — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2017

In 2010, Obama condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling on Citizens United.

“Last week, the Supreme Court reversed a century of law that I believe will open the floodgates for special interests — including foreign corporations — to spend without limit in our elections,” Obama said at the time.

“A better politics is one where we spend less time drowning in dark money for ads that pull us into the gutter, and spend more time lifting young people up, with a sense of purpose and possibility, and asking them to join in the great mission of building America.”

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.