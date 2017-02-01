Politics Security
Spicer: Trump’s Order Puts National Security Above Inconvenience
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reminded America on Monday of the reasoning that drove President Donald Trump to move quickly on his executive order to temporarily ban natives of several Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and temporarily halt all refugee resettlement.
“There was a very short period of time in which we had something to execute that would ensure that the people of the United States were safe,” Spicer said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. – READ MORE