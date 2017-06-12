Spicer Says Trump Is Willing To Speak To Special Counsel About James Comey

Donald Trump meant he was willing to speak with Robert Mueller about conversations he had with James Comey, Sean Spicer said, not testify under oath before lawmakers.

“I think that he was actually specifically asked whether or not he would talk to Director Mueller, and he made it very clear what his position was,” the press secretary told reporters at the daily briefing Monday.

When asked if the president would also be willing to testify before Congress about those conversations, Spicer said, “I have not had a further discussion with him on that.”

“I know exactly what he said on Friday in the Rose Garden is exactly what he believes,” he added.

One day after the ousted FBI director testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, Trump held a press conference with the leader of Romania in the Rose Garden. Trump said he never asked Comey for his loyalty, nor did he encourage him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

A reporter asked Trump if he was willing to speak under oath to give his version of what happened between him and Comey.

“One hundred percent,” Trump said. “I didn’t say under oath — I hardly know the man. I’m not going to say, I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean, think of it. I hardly know the man. It doesn’t make sense. No, I didn’t say that, and I didn’t say the other.”

“I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you,” he added, referencing Mueller, who was recently appointed as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Asked if he’d be willing to testify under oath to Robert Mueller, Trump says: “100 percent” pic.twitter.com/ejgcl8SBiQ — POLITICO (@politico) June 9, 2017

“James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things he said just weren’t true,” Trump said.

