True Pundit

Politics Security

Mueller will likely seek to interview 6 current and former Trump aides, including Spicer, Priebus & Hicks

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has alerted the White House that his team will likely seek to interview six top current and former advisers to President Trump who were witnesses to several episodes relevant to the investigation of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the request.

Mueller’s interest in the aides, including trusted adviser Hope Hicks, ex-press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, reflects how the probe that has dogged Trump’s presidency is starting to penetrate a closer circle of aides around the president.

Each of the six advisers was privy to important internal discussions that have drawn the interest of Mueller’s investigators, including his decision in May to fire FBI Director James B. Comey and the White House’s initial inaction following warnings that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had withheld information from the public about his private discussions in December with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, according to people familiar with the probe.

READ MORE:

Spicer, Priebus, Hicks among six current and former Trump aides Mueller has expressed interest in interviewing for Russia probe
Spicer, Priebus, Hicks among six current and former Trump aides Mueller has expressed interest in interviewing for Russia probe

The interview discussions with top aides offer rare clues into the special counsel’s strategy.
Washington Post Washington Post
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • nero88888

    Someone is gonna flip. They don’t wanna go to jail for lying to protect their sexual predator boss. HAHAHAH

    A new report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked to
    interview Trump White House staff is just the latest evidence that an
    obstruction of justice case is being made against the president.

    CNN’s Pamela Brown, Gloria Borger and Jeremy Diamond reported
    on Thursday that Mueller is interested in a misleading statement that
    was allegedly crafted by President Donald Trump in an attempt to
    immunize his son, Donald Trump Jr., against accusations that he
    collaborated with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

    According to CNN’s John King, the news is the latest hint that
    Mueller is investigating whether the president obstructed justice when
    he fired then-FBI Director James Comey and then later crafted the
    statement for his son.

    “What this tells us, this is yet another flashing light that the
    special counsel is spending a lot of time, a lot of resources on the
    question of obstruction of justice — potential obstruction of justice by
    the president of the United States,” King noted. “This is about conduct
    by president of the United States.”

  • bilbo

    Are you joking? That whole bunch of cnn imbeciles working together 24/7 for the next 12 years couldn’t report the Truth if it smacked them. I sure hope when cnn gets bought out, the whole crew from that pug face on down are in the unemployment line where they belong.

    Oh, and as for that dirty cop muler (he does look like a mule) I wonder if he’s gonna NOT swear the witnesses in and NOT record their testimony and NOT restrict the number of lawyers that can come in with them to the “interrogation” (that’s hilarious!) like his other dirty cop butty did.

    It’s all coming out in the wash, zero00000, starting with Debbie up to Billiary.

  • johnb9990

    forensic analysis proved that Wikileaks dnc emails were downloaded to a thumb drive. They were leaked by Seth Rich. Seth Rich was murdered. The swamp creatures cooked up “Russia” so they could pretend the emails weren’t real. They have been using the fake “Russia” espionage game to get stupid gullible Americans caught up in a big “red scare” farce, when the real collusion, treason, murder, and plan to end America are ignored by politicians and the puppet media.

    One can only hope the whole show comes tumbling down and we see a few hundred hangings.