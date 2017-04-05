Spicer: Maybe Syria Wouldn’t Have Used Chemical Weapons If Obama Hadn’t Let Them Blow Past His Red Line

WASHINGTON — The White House is laying the blame for a chemical attack in Syria squarely at the feet of Barack Obama’s administration.

After reports surfaced that a government-delivered gas attack in the northern Idlib province left dozens of people dead, including women and children, press secretary Sean Spicer said at an off-camera briefing Tuesday that “these heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the last administration’s weakness and irresolution.”

“Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people including women and children is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” Spicer said. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution.”

“President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons, and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable act.”

When asked why the statement was critical of Obama, Spicer said, “America’s credibility was at stake. There was a red line, and they did cross it. We had alternatives to regime change, and they weren’t taken. It’s important to acknowledge the difference.”

