Spicer: ‘Iran Is Kidding Itself If It Doesn’t Think There’s A New President In Town’ (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had strong words in response to Iran’s leaders’ call for their citizens to take to the streets to protest President Trump.

Answering a question from a reporter about the new provocations from Iran, Spicer stated he thinks Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei must “recognize that there is a new president in office.”

“Iran is kidding itself if it doesn’t think there’s a new president in town.”

WATCH:

“This president’s not going to sit by and let Iran flout its violations or its apparent violations,” the White House Press Secretary continued. “He will continue to take action as he sees fit.”

“He will not take anything off the table.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.