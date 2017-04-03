Spicer: If Trump Uses Russian Salad Dressing, Media Will Say There’s A Connection (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer clashed with April Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, Tuesday at the White House Press Briefing.

“With all of these investigations, questions of what is-is, how does this administration try to revamp its image?” Ryan asked Spicer. “Two and a half months in, you’ve got this Yates story today, you’ve got other things going on, you’ve got Russia, you’ve got wiretapping,” Ryan asserted before Spicer interrupted.

“No, we don’t have that (Russia),” Spicer interjected, telling Ryan,”You’ve got Russia.”

“I’ve said it from the day that I got here, there is no connection. You’ve got Russia,” Spicer repeated.

“If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection,” Spicer said, lamenting what some consider inaccurate reporting of ongoing Russian-related investigations in Washington.

“I appreciate your agenda here, but at some point, report the facts,” Spicer said to Ryan.

Spicer gets angry, says Trump is accused on colluding with Russia every time he uses Russian salad dressing pic.twitter.com/QiM4hOwYNM — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 28, 2017

“The facts are what they are, and every single person who has been briefed on this situation, with respect to the situation with Russia, Republican, Democrat, Obama appointee, career, have all come to the same conclusion,” Spicer asserted to the White House Press Corp.

“At some point April, you’re going to have to take no for an answer with respect to whether or not there was collusion,” Spicer concluded.

