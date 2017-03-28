Spicer: ‘Call Out’ Liberals Who Blamed Conservatives For Jewish Center Bomb Threats (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer blasted liberals on Monday for jumping to the conclusion that conservatives were behind a series of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in recent months.

“There was an immediate jump to criticize folks on the right, and to denounce…people on the right and ask them to condemn [the threats], and it turns out that it wasn’t someone from the right, and the president from the get-go said ‘I bet you it’s not someone from the right,’” Spicer told reporters during the White House daily press briefing.

Liberals initially blamed right-wingers for the threats, which have been made since January against dozens of Jewish community centers and organizations.

Trump himself received criticism for refusing to implicate conservatives in the threats. He was accused of anti-Semitism after it was reported that he said in a closed-door meeting that “sometimes it’s the reverse” regarding the threats.

As Spicer noted, Trump was right not to blame conservatives.

Two men have been arrested separately in connection with the bomb scare. One is left-wing journalist who formerly worked for The Intercept, and the other is a 19-year-old Jewish teenager living in Israel.

“I do think that there has been a rush to judgment in a lot of other cases, when it comes to, in particular, some of the anti-Semitic discussion where people have and in that particular case we saw that the president was right and that this rush to judgment by a lot of folks on the left was wrong and none of them have been held to account on that, and that is something that equally needs to be called out,” Spicer said Monday.

