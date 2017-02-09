Spicer Browbeats Reporter — ‘This Is The Silliest Thing I’ve Ever Heard. I’m Done. This Is Silly. Next.’ (VIDEO)

Sean Spicer entered into an extremely heated exchange with a reporter at Thursday’s briefing.

Jared Rizzi, White House correspondent for Sirius XM POTUS, and the White House press secretary traded words about President Donald Trump’s tweets for a few minutes before Spicer’s patience eventually ran thin.

WATCH:



“I came out here and spoke about it,” he shot at the reporter. “What are you talking about?”

“You’re literally equating me standing here and adressing the nation and a tweet? That’s the silliest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m done. This is silly. Next.”

(DAILY CALLER)

