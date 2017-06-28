Speaker Ryan: ‘I Wouldn’t Bet Against’ McConnell (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Tuesday that he is optimistic about the prospects of the Senate health bill because of the political prowess of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I wouldn’t bet against Mitch McConnell,” Ryan said when asked if he expected the GOP to move the health bill through the Senate. “He is very very good at getting things done through the Senate even with this razor-thin majority.”

While Ryan said he thinks the health bill will have changes made, he also has “every expectation” that it will eventually pass in the Senate.

“Every Republican Senator campaigned on repealing and replacing [Obamacare],” Ryan continued. “The law is collapsing…We have a duty and obligation to step in front of that collapse and rescue the healthcare system.”

“I believe [the Senate] will get it done because they said they will get it done,” he concluded.

WATCH:



