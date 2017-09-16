South Korea Creates ‘Decapitation Unit,’ Possibly to Kill Kim Jong-Un

South Korea is setting up a “decapitation unit” to deal with the threat from North Korea—a unit tasked with conducting cross-border raids into North Korea, possibly with the intention of killing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

According to the New York Times, South Korean defense minister Song Young-moo announced that the unit would be established by the end of the year, as part of a strategy to keep the rogue regime on its toes and as a way to get them to sit down at the negotiating table.

“The best deterrence we can have, next to having our own nukes, is to make Kim Jong-un fear for his life,” Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star general, told the Times. – READ MORE