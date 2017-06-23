Source: McConnell To Bring Bill To Floor Even If It Doesn’t Have The Votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring an Obamacare repeal bill to a vote, even if it lacks necessary support, in order to put senators on the record, a source close to Senate leadership told The Daily Caller.

Senate Republicans unveiled the Better Care Reconciliation Act Thursday. The bill would end the individual and employer insurance mandates from the Affordable Care Act, remove Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood for one year, and phase out federal funding for Medicaid expansion starting in 2020.

Republicans have campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years, but they are still worries within the party about the legislation. Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul compared it Wednesday to “Obamacare-lite,” while Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said that she was concerned about the bill ending Medicaid expansion.

There are 52 GOP senators, and if necessary Vice President Mike Pence could make a tie breaking vote. No Democrats are expected to support the legislation.

Regardless, McConnell plans to force these senators to vote. A date has yet to be announced, but a senate aide told TheDC that the vote next week is likely if they want to put the bill on the floor before senators leave on recess.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]