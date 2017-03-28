Soros, Left-Wing Activists Plot Trump Resistance

A network of wealthy liberal donors aligned with billionaire George Soros are meeting in Washington, D.C. with left-wing activists and political players for four days this week to strategize how best to undermine the Trump agenda and “restore progressive government.”

Although the spring investors conference for Democracy Alliance is closed to the press, The Daily Caller was able to obtain a copy of the conference’s agenda, marked “confidential.”

The conference is scheduled to take from March 22-25, but the last two days are exclusive to “current [Democracy Alliance] Partners and Foundation Subscribers,” according to the agenda. Another event on Thursday is closed to everyone but donors and their advisors.

The agenda confirms that leaders from the Women’s March organization and anti-Trump protest group Indivisible are huddling with left-wing donors to plan their resistance to Trump.

USA Today reported earlier this week that Democracy Alliance is weighing funding the two groups, which recently joined forces to oppose Trump. At least six former Clinton operatives are currently playing key roles for Women’s March.

Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour and Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, are slated to participate in a panel Saturday morning on “Fueling and Sustaining the Progressive Resistance.” Sarsour, a left-wing activist, has a slew of ties to radical figures. (RELATED: Linda Sarsour Spoke At Event With Convicted Palestinian Terrorist)

An event on Thursday, titled, “From Resistance to Rebuilding: Harnessing the Energy of the Moment to Win in the States,” is exclusive to “Donors and Donor Advisors Only.”

“Participants will hear about smart, collaborative plans and funding opportunities to win back power in states,” a description reads. “Democracy Alliance Board Chair John Stocks will unveil the State Victory Fund, which will be a hub of this work.”

Another event on Friday titled, “Disrupting Politics: Technology and Media Innovation,” will focus on combating “the rise in popularity of far-right websites.” That event is, according to the agenda, “Hosted by an Anonymous Partner.”

Neera Tanden, a close Clinton ally and president of Soros-funded think tank Center for American Progress, is also attending the conference.

Tanden is slated to appear on a panel titled, “What’s It Going to Take to Win? Building a Progressive Narrative.”

That panel, according to the agenda, will focus on “developing a communications strategy that allows the progressive movement to build an opposition narrative that will translate into winning local fights and defending progressive strongholds in this new political era.”

Soros is well-known for bankrolling various left-wing activist groups and causes like Black Lives Matter, and was one of the biggest financial backers of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Soros once wrote that he considers himself “some kind of god” with “messianic fantasies.”

His personal motto, according to that same article, is: “If I spend enough, I will make it right.”

