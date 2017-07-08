Soros-Funded Women’s March Organize Unhinged Protest Against NRA

(NewsBusters) It looks like the liberal minds behind the Women’s March know how to stay triggered by constitutional rights.

Tamika Mallory, the co-president of the Women’s March Inc., announced that the movement was going to to host a protest in front of the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, VA, on July 14th. They will march 17 miles from the NRA to the Department of Justice.

That’s an awful long way to march just because some liberals got teed off. The announcement, shared by the Women’s March Facebook page, started with this charming statement: “We know that we are not safe. But we will not be intimidated into silence.” – READ MORE

