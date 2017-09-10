Soros-Funded Group to Dems: Attach DACA Amnesty to ‘Every Single’ Bill

An open borders organization funded by globalist billionaire George Soros is demanding that House and Senate Democrats attach amnesty for illegal aliens to “every single” piece of legislation moving over the next six months.

After President Trump’s administration announced it would be ultimately ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program giving temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens, Trump sat down with House and Senate Democrats to strike a deal on an unrelated issue, leaving the open borders lobby fuming.

In a news release by the Soros-funded United We Dream organization, Advocacy Director Greisa Martinez, along with Kamal Essaheb of the National Immigration Law Center and Angel Padilla with the Indivisible Project, demanded Democrats force a vote on the DREAM Act, which would give amnesty to all illegal aliens covered by DACA.

