Soros Bankrolling Effort to Stop Trump’s Temporary Refugee Halt Order

The flurry of anguished news stories and protests surrounding President Trump’s executive action temporarily suspending “immigrants and non-immigrants” from “countries of particular concern” appears to be part of a coordinated PR effort financed by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Rather than a complete “Muslim ban” as promised during the campaign, Trump’s executive order contains moderate refugee restrictions, similar to those that have been implemented by President Obama. If reports are true that restrictions are being applied even to green-card holders, that is an unfortunate misapplication of the law that will likely soon be corrected. – READ MORE

    Why is this man allowed to stay in in the USA? He is bankrolling riots and contributing to Democrat causes. His own country of Hungary doesn’t want him. Why must we allow him the freedom to live here while he engages in subversive activities? Deport him!