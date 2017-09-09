True Pundit

Something Just Reportedly Rocked North Korea Like a 6.5 Earthquake; Mother Nature or Nuclear Explosion?

North Korea was reportedly rocked by a 6.5 earthquake late Friday night, although many were linking the mega disturbance to likely underground nuclear missile testing by the communist country’s military.

Others were doubting the event happened at all. Hence, the word in the headline: Reportedly.

If you’re somewhat new to how news is disseminated in this part of the globe, welcome to the foggy world of international reporting in and around all things Pyongyang.

The reported blast late Friday night (EST) comes just days after a similar 6.3 seismic event rocked North Korea on Sept. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey data. That event is largely being linked to underground nuclear testing. Soon after that blast North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb designed to be fitted on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

That seismic event set off other alarm bells in the White House and was quickly followed by a Tweet blast from President Donald Trump who vowed to hold North Korea responsible for its rogue behavior.

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Friday’s reported event would fit an almost identical pattern as far as disturbance size as measured on the Richter scale. If this seismic event is confirmed it would constitute a second large North Korea artificial earthquake within a week. This episode would be approximately 10 times larger than the country’s biggest nuclear test last year.

And just yesterday, North Korea announced it would test another missile today, Sept. 9. The seismic event was reported at approximately 11:30 am local time in Pyongyang.

BREAKING: North Korea may fire an ICBM at a normal angle for a longer flight on Sept. 9, South Korea's prime minister says pic.twitter.com/Ig0ZEnKwRD — Sam Kim 김혜성 (@samkimasia) September 7, 2017

Just Notified of North Korea earthquake registering 6.5 near Hyesan. pic.twitter.com/uPQkJ0THYk — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 9, 2017

#BREAKING

6.5 #earthquake just happened in #NKorea so I wonder if this was another underground TEST? Anyone know anything? #KoreanUpdates — McCracken Software (@lotterypicker) September 9, 2017

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in North Korea a few minutes ago… pic.twitter.com/ZXAbYTyIZ3 — Peter Morgan (@MorganNewsYVR) September 9, 2017

BREAKING ALERT: Preliminary reports indicate a 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake has occurred near Nuclear Testing Site in North Korea. pic.twitter.com/fcDA15OKmG — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) September 9, 2017

I'm seeing reports of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in North Korea. Stand by while I try to confirm. — Conservazilla 🇺🇸 (@conservazilla) September 9, 2017

This story is developing.