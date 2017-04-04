Someone Lit Up This Anti-Trump Billboard With A Paintball Gun

FOLLOW US!



Paintball guns desecrated an eye-grabbing anti-Trump billboard in Phoenix that makes comparisons of Trump to Nazism, according to the Arizona Republic.

Splotches of blue paint covered dollar signs that resembled Nazi swastikas, leaving many speculating who is responsible for the act.

The Phoenix Police Department claim they have not received any reports of vandalism regarding the billboard, but Michele Meyer, a nearby employee, said this is not the first time the sign has been obstructed.

Meyer said this is the second time within the last week that the billboard has been vandalized.

“I would guess it was the same person,” Meyer said. “We don’t know because we weren’t here when it happened.”

The billboard, designed by California artist Karen Fiorito, was put up on March 17 in downtown Phoenix and has been a topic of much discussion. Fiorito has received multiple death threats for her design.

Representatives of La Melgosa LLC, which owns the billboard, would not respond to a comment.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].