Somalia Truck Bomb Attacks Kill Over 200

The death toll from twin bombing attacks in Somalia’s capital rose to more than 200 on Sunday, a minister said, as emergency crews pulled more bodies from burned cars and demolished buildings after the Saturday blasts.

Officials called the truck explosions one of the deadliest attacks to hit the capital, Mogadishu, since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

The explosions left at least 300 others wounded, and families scrambled to find missing relatives amid the rubble and in hospitals. The toll was expected to rise.

A former internal security minister, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, said by phone from Erdogan Hospital, where many of the dead and the injured were taken, that, “At least 237 people were confirmed killed in yesterday’s attack. There are other people who possibly died of their wounds at other hospitals.” – READ MORE