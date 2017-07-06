Soldier Charged After Humvees Fell Out Of An Aircraft

Army Sgt. John Skipper has been charged in connection with an incident last year in Germany, in which three Humvees fell out of an aircraft during a failed parachute drop.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Army Maj. Juan Martinez of the 173rd Airborne Brigade said in an official statement that Skipper had been charged in May with destruction of government property.

“Should this case progress, we will continue to release information consistent with Army policy,” Martinez said.

The case may proceed to court-martial.

The charge is significant because it indicates that a malfunction was not the primary reason behind the Humvees falling out of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft at the Hohenfels training area during an April 11, 2016 exercise.

Three Humvees, which can cost up to $220,000 each, slipped out of their rigging, fell out of the aircrafts and shattered upon impact, although 150 other supply bundles managed to deploy without incident. No one was injured in the accident.

If Skipper is found guilty, the Uniform Code of Military Justice states that the maximum punishment is a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and prison for 10 years.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].