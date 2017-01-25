Politics
Social Media Stats Appear To Vindicate Trump Team’s Claim On Inaugural Audience
Online statistics appear to vindicate White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s widely criticized claim that President Donald Trump’s inauguration was the most watched in American history.
On Saturday, Spicer lambasted the media for reporting that Trump had drawn a smaller crowd to the Washington Mall than Barack Obama had in 2009, with the subtext being that Trump does not enjoy the same support as his predecessor. – READ MORE