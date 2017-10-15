Soap-opera actress, Trump backer to run for Congress as Republican

Can a soap opera veteran unseat a three-term Democrat who knows his way around a general hospital? Politics junkies will have to tune in to California’s 36th Congressional District’s election next year to find out.

Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila Carter on CBS’s “Bold and the Beautiful” and who delivered a speech supporting Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP convention, has announced she’s running as a Republican against Rep. Raul Ruiz, a doctor who practiced emergency medicine prior to his election to Congress.

Both the Democratic and Republican congressional campaign committees diagnose the midterm contest as critical, with President Trump having registered a strong showing in 2016 relative to Mr. Ruiz’s showing in the polls, according to Roll Call, which reported the candidacy Wednesday. – READ MORE