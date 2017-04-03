True Pundit

Politics

Snowflake Leftists Flip Off Memorial Dedicated To Victims Of Communism

Posted on
Leftists staged a tiny protest at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington D.C. last weekend where they all flipped off the monument designed to remember the millions murdered by the totalitarian ideology.

 

Most of the responses on Twitter to these pictures mocked the idea that there should be a memorial for the many innocent people who died as a result of communist policies and repression.

(DAILY CALLER)

  • sam wayne

    The key point to this photograph is that all these socialists are there during working hours. The don’t want to work. They don’t want to serve the country. They are racists who want free handouts. I suggest them move to North Korea.

  • skully

    I’m surprised that they didn’t have black masks on…like the rest of the dem/liberal/socialist/communist “warriors”

  • huntress

    Kim jong un would be happy to take these little cuty pies. I’ll be happy to buy each and every one of them, one way tickets to the communist country of their choice. Deal????

  • BulSprig

    Communists All, A disgrace by Leftists who need to be Scorned. The are deserving of Shariah LAW. May they enjoy it.