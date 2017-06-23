Sniper Hits ISIS Fighter Over 2 Miles Away, Shatters World Record

A Canadian special forces sniper broke the world record for longest confirmed kill after hitting an Islamic State fighter in Iraq at a distance of more than two miles, Canadian media reports.

The sniper was reportedly perched on top of a high rise building in Iraq and disrupted an active ISIS attack.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a Canadian military source told The Globe And Mail. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

Washington Post military writer Thomas Gibbons-Neff noted Thursday that several snipers were doubtful of the Canadian military’s claim.

Three snipers, with multiple combat deployments/engagements, have all cast some serious doubt on this piece. https://t.co/XYOEBgOzkW — Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017

At that range the TAC-50 would hold a roughly 19in. group, and if the shooter's wind call was off by .1 mil it would mean 11in. of error — Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017

other concerns from USMC sniper, Iraq and 2x Afghan deployments. pic.twitter.com/JmniPefEmv — Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017

The Canadian Army, however, shared The Globe And Mail piece that originally reported the shot in a possible implicit confirmation.

Shared via @globeandmail – Canadian elite special forces sniper makes record-breaking kill shot in Iraq – https://t.co/IkhlMlkzEJ pic.twitter.com/V6oqG9meEM — Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) June 22, 2017

The previous sniper world record stood at approximately 1.5 miles after a British sniper hit a Taliban gunman in Afghanistan in 2009.

Canada has approximately a few hundred special operations forces in Iraq assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against ISIS. Canada is a member of the U.S. anti-ISIS coalition and has flown hundreds of air missions in both Iraq and Syria.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]