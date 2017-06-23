True Pundit

Sniper Hits ISIS Fighter Over 2 Miles Away, Shatters World Record

A Canadian special forces sniper broke the world record for longest confirmed kill after hitting an Islamic State fighter in Iraq at a distance of more than two miles, Canadian media reports.

The sniper was reportedly perched on top of a high rise building in Iraq and disrupted an active ISIS attack.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a Canadian military source told The Globe And Mail. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

Washington Post military writer Thomas Gibbons-Neff noted Thursday that several snipers were doubtful of the Canadian military’s claim.

The Canadian Army, however, shared The Globe And Mail piece that originally reported the shot in a possible implicit confirmation.

The previous sniper world record stood at approximately 1.5 miles after a British sniper hit a Taliban gunman in Afghanistan in 2009.

Canada has approximately a few hundred special operations forces in Iraq assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against ISIS. Canada is a member of the U.S. anti-ISIS coalition and has flown hundreds of air missions in both Iraq and Syria.

A Canadian special forces sniper broke the world record for longest confirmed kill after hitting an Islamic State fighter in Iraq at a distance of more than two miles, Canadian media reports.
