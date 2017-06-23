Security World
Sniper Hits ISIS Fighter Over 2 Miles Away, Shatters World Record
A Canadian special forces sniper broke the world record for longest confirmed kill after hitting an Islamic State fighter in Iraq at a distance of more than two miles, Canadian media reports.
The sniper was reportedly perched on top of a high rise building in Iraq and disrupted an active ISIS attack.
“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a Canadian military source told The Globe And Mail. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”
Washington Post military writer Thomas Gibbons-Neff noted Thursday that several snipers were doubtful of the Canadian military’s claim.
Three snipers, with multiple combat deployments/engagements, have all cast some serious doubt on this piece. https://t.co/XYOEBgOzkW
— Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017
At that range the TAC-50 would hold a roughly 19in. group, and if the shooter's wind call was off by .1 mil it would mean 11in. of error
— Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017
other concerns from USMC sniper, Iraq and 2x Afghan deployments. pic.twitter.com/JmniPefEmv
— Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 22, 2017
The Canadian Army, however, shared The Globe And Mail piece that originally reported the shot in a possible implicit confirmation.
Shared via @globeandmail – Canadian elite special forces sniper makes record-breaking kill shot in Iraq – https://t.co/IkhlMlkzEJ pic.twitter.com/V6oqG9meEM
— Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) June 22, 2017
The previous sniper world record stood at approximately 1.5 miles after a British sniper hit a Taliban gunman in Afghanistan in 2009.
Canada has approximately a few hundred special operations forces in Iraq assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against ISIS. Canada is a member of the U.S. anti-ISIS coalition and has flown hundreds of air missions in both Iraq and Syria.
