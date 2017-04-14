True Pundit

Slave Markets Reopen in Libya After Migrants Provide Easy Targets

According to the International Business Times, an open slave market in Libya is selling migrants from West Africa to the highest bidders.

Libya’s position on the Mediterranean Sea makes it an ideal launching points for migrants trying to reach Europe illegally. However, migrants from West Africa often lack documentation or money, which makes them especially vulnerable — and slave traders take advantage of that. – READ MORE

