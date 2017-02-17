Six White House Staffers Lose Jobs After Failing FBI Background Check

The White House terminated the employment of six White House staffers Thursday after the aides failed FBI background checks, Politico reports.

Some of those dismissed were reportedly escorted off White House grounds one day prior their official termination.

The background check that the former personnel failed consisted is known as the SF86, a Questionnaire for National Security Positions for security clearance. The questionnaire inquires about one’s personal and financial matters.

One staffer who was led off of White House grounds was President Donald Trump’s director of scheduling, Caroline Wiles, daughter of Susan Wiles, Trump’s Florida campaign director and former chief of staff to Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott.

According to Politico, Wiles resigned before the background check was finished but sources say she is expected to land a job at the Treasury Department.

(DAILY CALLER)

