Six Migrants Convicted For Attacking Homeless Man In Germany

Berlin courts have rejected attempted murder charges against six migrants who set a homeless man on fire as he slept in a subway station at Christmas, Fox News reports.

The courts convicted the six young migrants of lesser charges, a decision that has drawn heavy public attention and scrutiny.

Fox New reports that most of the defendants are “from Syria and Libya and aged between 15 and 21,” and all turned themselves in to the police after seeing security camera footage of their actions that authorities released. The homeless victim was unhurt, as passing civilians extinguished the flames before he was injured.

The Berlin state court convicted the oldest defendant of “attempted bodily harm,” sentencing him to two years and nine months in prison. Three teenagers were convicted of accessory and were given eight month suspended sentences. Two younger defendants were given four weeks’ youth detention for “failing to help the victim.”

