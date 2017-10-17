Singer Jessica Sanchez Takes a Knee After Performing the National Anthem at Raiders-Chargers Game

Former American Idol singer Jessica Sanchez took a knee after the final line of the national anthem prior to the Chargers-Raiders game on Sunday.

The moment came when Sanchez finished with the line “and the home of the brave.” She then knelt in the middle of the field.

Strangely, according to Fox 5 in San Diego, the singer’s Facebook page showed the moment when the stadium announced Sanchez as the anthem singer. Yet, it didn’t show her kneeling for the anthem, and then, the video was deleted from her account entirely. – READ MORE