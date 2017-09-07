Sierra Club Warns Trump’s EPA Could Call The Police On Reporters

One of the country’s oldest environmental groups warned its followers that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could begin calling the police on reporters that try to enter President Donald Trump’s tax reform speech.

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt could use one of his spokesmen to rat out reporters gaining entrance to a Trump speech announcing dramatic reductions in the corporate tax rates, according to the Sierra Club.

“The last time Pruitt was in North Dakota, his spokesperson, Jahan Wilcox, blocked reporters from entering an event and even went so far as to threaten to call the police on those that tried to enter,” Sierra Club Lands Program Director Athan Manuel wrote in a press statement Wednesday.

Two reporters were pushed out of a private event at the University of North Dakota between Pruitt and North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. The school’s newspaper reported at the time that university police officers arrived and demanded that the reporters move away from the center’s front door.

Trump will be making his remarks on tax reform in North Dakota with a large oil refinery that recently went from being the fifth to the fourth largest refinery in the nation.

The president’s speech will likely sketch out principles simplifying the tax code, including a plan to reduce taxes for middle-class families and slash the country’s 35 corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

The Sierra Club also suggested that Trump’s appeals will be a type of sop to the fossil fuel industry.

“If Donald Trump cared about the public the way he claims to, he’d end the billions given away to corporate polluters each year and uphold safeguards that protect the public’s health and save taxpayers money,” Manuel said.

