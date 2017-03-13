Sick Woman Ambushes Sean Spicer At Apple Store — ‘How Does It Feel To Work For A Fascist?’ (VIDEO)

A woman confronted Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer when she saw him at an Apple store in Washington, D.C. this weekend, asking him how it feels “to work for a fascist” while destroying the country.

“How does it feel to work for a fascist?” Shree Chauhan asked Spicer. “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason, too, just like the president? What can you tell me about Russia? What can you tell me?”

“We have a great country,” a smiling Spicer responded. “Thank you. Such a great country that allows you to be here.”

https://twitter.com/shreec/status/840684951154614273

Seconds later she approaches him again.

“You know you work for a fascist, right? You work for a fascist. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about destroying our country?”

In a post on Medium, Chauhan claims Spicer threatened her citizenship on camera.”

“That is racism and it is an implied threat,” she said of the “allows you to be here” remark. “Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government.”

“I was not polite. But when does being impolite mean that I should be thrown out of the United States of America? The country I was born in, the country I was raised in, the country I love despite its flaws.”

“I have spent enough time with online to encounter rabid Trump supporters. Many of these folks see my brown skin and question my citizenship. They question whether I am here legally. They tell me to leave the country. They have told me to go back to where I came from.”

