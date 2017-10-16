SICK CRIME: Mother Arrested For Baking, Killing 1 and 2-yr-old Sons in Kitchen Oven
When officials arrived at the Oakland City West End apartment on Howell Place, the boys, 2-year-old Ke’Younte Penn and 1-year-old Ja’Karter Williams, were dead.
A 24-year-old mother of four is accused of killing her two youngest sons “by placing them in an oven and turning it on,” according to an arrest warrant obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
An official autopsy is pending.
Lamora Williams waived her first appearance in court Monday on felony murder charges, Fulton County jail officials said.
The arrest warrant alleges Williams put her sons in the oven sometime between midnight Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday.
Williams called her sons’ father Friday night and showed him by video chat that something was wrong in her southwest Atlanta apartment home, the AJC previously reported.
READ MORE:
ajc
FOLLOW US!