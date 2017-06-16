Shots Fired At Truck With MAGA Flag On Indianapolis Freeway

Fox 59, Indianapolis:

Indiana State Police say shots were fired at a truck carrying a “Make America Great Again” flag and an American flag on eastbound I-465 Tuesday.

Officers believe the shots were fired from a newer white 4-door Chevrolet Malibu with a Louisiana plate near Emerson Avenue around 4 p.m…

The driver of the Malibu was described as a black male around the age of 23. The passenger was described as a light skinned black male with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana State Police aren’t sure if the shooting was connected to the flags, or if it was just road rage. After what just happened in Alexandria, I can’t help but suspect these gunmen targeted this driver because they don’t like the outcome of the election.

Left-wing political violence is becoming the norm, and the victims are being blamed for it. If you dissent, your opponents don’t care if you’re punched or maced or shot for it. That’s what you get for failing to submit to your moral, ethical, and intellectual betters.

It seems pretty stupid to normalize violence against staunch supporters of the Second Amendment. And when they start shooting back, they’ll be blamed for defending themselves.

