Shootings in Democrat-Run New Orleans Over 100 Percent Higher Than 2016

Shootings in Democrat-run New Orleans are more than 100 percent higher than they were at this same point in 2016. This spike in violence is also being witnessed in Democrat-run Baltimore and Chicago.

According to The Times-Picayune, the “55 people were wounded by gunfire this January – more than double the total for non-fatal shooting victims in January 2016.” Among the wounded were eight juveniles and “a 5-month-old girl.” – READ MORE