Shootings? Beatings? Traffic Deaths? All Trump’s Fault!

A crazed leftist attempts to kill Republicans on a baseball field, a local candidate beats up a reporter, and an increase in traffic deaths. What do these all have in common? Liberal journalists managed to blame all of these incidents on President Donald Trump.

In the days after the baseball field shooting of Congressional Republicans there was much talk about violent political rhetoric inciting Bernie Sanders-supporting shooter, but former New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson, perversely blamed Trump and the GOP because they benefit from “a kind of rage machine.” Huffington Post writer Jesse Benn disgustingly tried to justify the act: “What’s more harmful: Putting millions already on the margins more at-risk via draconian policies, or shooting a racist lawmaker in the hip?”

And Trump wasn’t just blamed for the shooting. When a Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs, it wasn’t an isolated case of a politician losing his temper, it was because he was inspired by Trump. CNN’s Dylan Byers cited Trump’s “anti-media rhetoric” and The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin blurted “The fish rots from the head.”

